Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CBOE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

