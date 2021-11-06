Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.83 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CDR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 52,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $24.48.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDR. Raymond James raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.