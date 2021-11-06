Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

