Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 464,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

