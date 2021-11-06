Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.