Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$10.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 425,310 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.68.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.87%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

