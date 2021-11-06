Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,463. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $465.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

