Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,251 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

