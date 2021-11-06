Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $37,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.