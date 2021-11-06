Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of The Howard Hughes worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

