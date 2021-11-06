Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.34 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $35,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.