Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69,665 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $35,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 149,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

