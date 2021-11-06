Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

Chart Industries stock traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.42. 294,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,482. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

