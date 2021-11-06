Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CLDT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

