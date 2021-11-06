Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

