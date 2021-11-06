Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $107.82. 2,232,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.93% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

