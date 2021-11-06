Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.87 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

CHK stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $161,788,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

