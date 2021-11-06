Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.87 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%.
CHK stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $161,788,000.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
