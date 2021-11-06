Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.82. 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

