Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. 49,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,470. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $137.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

