Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHW. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.41.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,832,551.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

