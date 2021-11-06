Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.