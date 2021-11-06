Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimerix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Chimerix worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.