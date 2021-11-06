China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Trading Down 0%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.73. 18,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 34,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 26.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

