Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHH traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 283,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,939. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $149.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

