Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Chrysalis Investments stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Chrysalis Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.29.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.