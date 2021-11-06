CHS Inc. (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. CHS has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $31.10.
About CHS
