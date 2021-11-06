Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target upped by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CHUY opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

