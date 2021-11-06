CIBC Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.43.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$90.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.23. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$49.33 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

