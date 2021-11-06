Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.52.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

