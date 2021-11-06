Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CNK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 7,260,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.