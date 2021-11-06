Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $18.80 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.