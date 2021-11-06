Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,930 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLMA opened at $27.89 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

