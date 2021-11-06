Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 691,318 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 691,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

