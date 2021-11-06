Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

HSX opened at GBX 824.20 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.61. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 876.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.55.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

