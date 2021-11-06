Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.12. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 19,034 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.