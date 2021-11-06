Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

