Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 738,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 446.67%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.