Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of CLF opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

