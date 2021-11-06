Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 159.33%.

Shares of CDAK traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

