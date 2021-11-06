Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cognex worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 107.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cognex by 199.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

