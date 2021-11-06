Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.70 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.