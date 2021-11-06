Collateral Pay Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $7,913.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00084436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.74 or 0.07280763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,169.60 or 0.99661618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022488 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

