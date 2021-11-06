Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $562,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 153,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.