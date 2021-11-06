Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0029

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $401,776.47 and approximately $184.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 125.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,579.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.69 or 0.00961854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00277232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00245050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

