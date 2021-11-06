Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at $422,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

