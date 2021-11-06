Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Comerica worth $496,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

