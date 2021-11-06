CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.65. CommScope shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 44,978 shares.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.52.
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.
About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
