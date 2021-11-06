CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $10.65. CommScope shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 44,978 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

