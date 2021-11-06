Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $13,050.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

