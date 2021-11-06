Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, reports. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

