Comparing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 Telefónica 3 4 3 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Telefónica has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential downside of 22.02%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telefónica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.08 -$402.00 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.50 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.39

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Telefónica beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

